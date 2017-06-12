Could tax breaks turn empty lots into urban farms? Long Beach hopes so
Long Beach is crafting two new programs that would encourage more urban farms to crop up in vacant lots across the city. The first step in the process involves laying out a local framework for an Urban Agriculture Incentive Zones program, which would grant tax breaks to property owners who lease vacant lots for small-scale agricultural uses.
