Construction begins on affordable housing complex in Downtown Long Beach
Construction workers have commenced their work to build a new housing complex for homeless veterans and low-income seniors in the St. Mary's neighborhood north of downtown Long Beach. The full Beacon Apartments complex is planned to consist of 160 apartment units at 1201-1235 Long Beach Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC