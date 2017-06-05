Confrontation with Long Beach council...

Confrontation with Long Beach councilwoman leads to arrest of her former staffer

The former chief of staff of Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce was arrested early Saturday morning after a confrontation with the councilwoman in front of her home, according to a statement released Wednesday by Long Beach police. Devin Cotter was arrested at 6 a.m. on suspicion of disorderly conduct for public intoxication.

