'Come From Away' wins 3 Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical
The 9/11-inspired production was awarded the top prize at a ceremony held at New York's Town Hall on Sunday night. Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of "Come From Away," won outstanding book of a musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|4 hr
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|May 31
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC