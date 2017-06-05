'Come From Away' wins 3 Drama Desk Aw...

'Come From Away' wins 3 Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical

The 9/11-inspired production was awarded the top prize at a ceremony held at New York's Town Hall on Sunday night. Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of "Come From Away," won outstanding book of a musical.

