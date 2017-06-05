City severed ties between Long Beach councilwoman and staffer months before arrest
Months before Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce's former chief of staff was arrested in an early-morning incident outside her home, Devin Cotter was placed on paid leave and told to avoid Pearce in the weeks leading up to his resignation. Cotter's leave began on Dec. 14, 2016, as part of a separation agreement negotiated by the city attorney.
