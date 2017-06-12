Charters Joins NOAI Staff
Tim Charters has joined the staff of the National Ocean Industries Association as Senior Director of Governmental and Political Affairs. Charters comes to NOIA from the National Stripper Well Association where he represented more than 18,000 small business men and women in America's upstream energy industry as Vice President of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs.
