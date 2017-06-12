Catalina Flying Boatsa DC-3 aircraft make an aerial farewell before final departure
Catalina Flying Boats pilot James “JAD” Davy walks away from one of two iconic DC-3s after he flew the plane for a farewell gathering at the Long Beach Airport. One of Catalina Flying Boats' historic DC-3 aircraft flew over Long Beach Airport Wednesday afternoon for what amounted to an aerial farewell before its final departure.
