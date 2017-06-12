Carson kicks off a major planning ove...

Carson kicks off a major planning overhaul to transform city

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Carson isn't taking any shortcuts on its journey to shed its past, when the 19-square-mile, largely industrial suburb served as a trash dump for Los Angeles County. The city has launched a sweeping $1.1 million future-planning process that will build on years of groundwork laid by city staff to better integrate its industrial, commercial and residential communities.

