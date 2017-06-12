Carson kicks off a major planning overhaul to transform city
Carson isn't taking any shortcuts on its journey to shed its past, when the 19-square-mile, largely industrial suburb served as a trash dump for Los Angeles County. The city has launched a sweeping $1.1 million future-planning process that will build on years of groundwork laid by city staff to better integrate its industrial, commercial and residential communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Wendy
|3,644
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC