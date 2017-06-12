Cargo Volumes, Truck Delays Rise at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
The amount of time it took the average truck driver to do business at the two largest North America ports rose six minutes year-over-year in May due to backups at Total Terminals International, according to data from the Harbor Trucking Association. The total turn time was 84 minutes at the two Southern California ports.
