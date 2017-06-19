Cal State-Long Beach: A De Facto 'Sanctuary Campus'?
That is the recent allegation put forward by some on the political right is that California State University-Long Beach administrators will not acknowledge their campus as a formal 'sanctuary campus .' The college president told the student newspaper that they fear retaliation by federal authorities over an official designation as a 'sanctuary campus.'
