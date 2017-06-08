Boulder pot case maker under fire, as...

Boulder pot case maker under fire, as feds confiscate product at Port of Long Beach

16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Federal officials have seized 1,000 bags from Boulder-based Stashlogix after identifying the product - lockable, odor-blocking containers used to store marijuana or other medications - as drug paraphernalia. Company officials said the decision will cost them tens of thousands of dollars and force them to bring manufacturing into the U.S. to avoid customs.

