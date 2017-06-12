Bill to lengthen probation for teache...

Bill to lengthen probation for teachers clears first hurdle

Legislation to add a year to the two-year probationary period for California teachers passed the Assembly Education Committee, its first test, on Wednesday after contentious exchanges between the bill's author, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and committee Chairman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach. With Weber voting in favor, Assembly Bill 1220 got the bare minimum of four votes to move on.

