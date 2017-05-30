Bill to help revitalize Pacoima, Tujunga washes passes Assembly

LOS ANGELES >> A bill aimed at providing more resources and assistance to revitalize the Pacoima and Tujunga washes in the San Fernando Valley is headed for the state Senate, its co-author announced Thursday. AB 466, which was unanimously passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, would create a working group for the washes modeled after the Lower L.A. River Working Group, which was established in 2015, according to Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Pacoima.

