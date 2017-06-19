Best way to honor Long Beacha s late mayor Kell? Ita s up in the air: Rich Archbold
When Ernie Kell, Long Beach's first elected mayor, died on April 29, there was immediate talk about naming something after him for his contributions to the city. Some possibilities included a park, a library, the Long Beach Convention Center and the Long Beach Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|13 min
|You dumb
|483
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Jun 21
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|Jun 21
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC