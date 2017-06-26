Beaches and waterways closed after sewage spill in Long Beach

Several local beaches and waterways were closed to the public Monday, June 26, after a sewage leak was discovered on the eastern end of Alamitos Bay, according to an announcement from Councilwoman Suzie Price's office. The leak was stopped, according to Price's office, but as a precaution, health officials ordered the closure of beaches throughout Alamitos Bay, including Mother's Beach, Marine Stadium, Colorado Lagoon and Bayshore Beach.

