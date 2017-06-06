Barbara Morrison to Perform at The Wo...

Barbara Morrison to Perform at The Women in Jazz and Blues Festival

Organizer Barbara Morrison has constructed a magnificent array of musical talent with vocalists Sherry Pruitt, Mary Bogue , Deborah Ash, Lady GiGi and Almita Delone for The Women in Jazz and Blues Festival June 18 at Morrison's Performing Arts Center and the adjacent California Jazz and Blues Museum in Leimert Park. The show, a benefit for the Morrison-founded museum, will begin with Pruitt, Bogue, Ash and Lady GiGi performing at the performing arts center starting at 5 p.m., followed by shows at 5:45 and 6:30.

