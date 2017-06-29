Authorities arrest Long Beach man, ot...

Authorities arrest Long Beach man, others, accused of assaulting inmates on orders by Mexican Mafia

2 hrs ago

Authorities Friday announced that a number of defendants, including a man from Long Beach and Compton, have been charged for allegedly assaulting inmates in Los Angeles County jails on the orders of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. The FBI's San Gabriel Valley Safe Streets Task Force in July of 2016 began investigating the series of assaults, according to a joint statement released by the FBI, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

