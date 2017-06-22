An LAPD officer needs a bone marrow t...

An LAPD officer needs a bone marrow transplant. His ethnicity limits his chances of getting one

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Matthew Medina's doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease a few months ago and told him he would probably die without a bone marrow transplant. With that prognosis came another: The 40-year-old Los Angeles police officer had a less than 50% chance of finding a donor because he is not white.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Wed Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) Wed Tom Rodgers 52
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 20 Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC