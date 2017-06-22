An LAPD officer needs a bone marrow transplant. His ethnicity limits his chances of getting one
Matthew Medina's doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease a few months ago and told him he would probably die without a bone marrow transplant. With that prognosis came another: The 40-year-old Los Angeles police officer had a less than 50% chance of finding a donor because he is not white.
