Aircraft diverted to Long Beach, Ontario after crash near John Wayne Airport
A Southwest Airlines flight on a route from San Jose to Orange County was diverted to Long Beach Airport after the Friday morning crash landing of a small aircraft near John Wayne Airport. LGB spokeswoman Stephanie Montuya-Morisky said it was not immediately known if any other flights would be redirected to Long Beach.
