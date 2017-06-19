Ailing baby airlifted from Catalina to Long Beach
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter evacuated a 7-month-old baby with pneumonia from Catalina Airport to Long Beach today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|2 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|Wendy
|3,644
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC