Ailing baby airlifted from Catalina t...

Ailing baby airlifted from Catalina to Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter evacuated a 7-month-old baby with pneumonia from Catalina Airport to Long Beach today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 2 hr Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 20 hr Wendy 3,644
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Jun 12 Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Jun 10 Tom R 34
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC