About Town in Redondo Beach: RBPD's internet "meet-up" spot

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."
Long Beach Discussions
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
