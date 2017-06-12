ABB Software Aids Supertankers Enteri...

ABB Software Aids Supertankers Entering Port of Long Beach

14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Supertankers entering the Port of Long Beach will use ABB's marine software to produce real-time data of the keel-to-seabed clearance, improving the safety and efficiency of the operations. Sensors fitted to Tesoro vessels will send information to a Portable Surveyor Box , carried by the pilot, which will verify their route to the dock.

