A Downtown Mural Masterpiece Returns

A Downtown Mural Masterpiece Returns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Downtown News

Artist Kent Twitchell is installing his 30-foot-tall tribute to artist Ed Ruscha on the side of the American Hotel at 303 S. Hewitt St. It should be complete in a few weeks. DTLA - There's a new face in the Arts District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue concerned res 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 3 okiesinger- Steve... 3,639
News ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C... Jun 2 Ronald 3
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 1 Trish 66
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Review: Queen Mary May 31 QUEEN MARY LONG B... 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,688 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC