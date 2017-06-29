3 young Long Beach men killed in Torrance when Dodge Charger hits tree
Three young Long Beach men were killed early Thursday, June 29, 2017, when their Dodge Charger hit a tree on Van Ness Avenue near Del Amo Boulevard in Torrance. Three young Long Beach men were killed early today when their car veered out of control on a Torrance street and crashed into a tree, police said.
