2017 Coast-to-Coast Natural Gas Vehicle Road Rally Kicks Off in Long Beach

Several heavy-duty trucks and other vehicles powered by natural gas began a coast-to-coast road trip that will span from Long Beach to Washington, D.C. Locally, the natural gas semi-trailers are being used to demonstrate one way to improve Southern California's air quality. The event, called 'Road Rally Across America,' was kicked off by representatives from the California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition , which is calling for the adoption of low nitrous oxide emissions heavy-duty truck technology powered by renewable natural gas in the Clean Air Action Plan of the San Pedro Bay Ports.

