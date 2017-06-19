1931 Spanish-style house with emerald...

1931 Spanish-style house with emerald green kitchen asks $799K in Glassell Park

Just across the 2 Freeway from Eagle Rock Boulevard, this 1931 Spanish Revival-style house offers a fabulous picture window, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, and terraced outdoor green space in front and in back. The three-bedroom house measures about 1,400 square feet, and it includes a formal dining room and a burst of color in the kitchen, thanks to custom emerald-green tilework.

