1931 Spanish-style house with emerald green kitchen asks $799K in Glassell Park
Just across the 2 Freeway from Eagle Rock Boulevard, this 1931 Spanish Revival-style house offers a fabulous picture window, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, and terraced outdoor green space in front and in back. The three-bedroom house measures about 1,400 square feet, and it includes a formal dining room and a burst of color in the kitchen, thanks to custom emerald-green tilework.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|20 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Wendy
|3,644
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC