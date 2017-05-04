Workhorse W-15 is a PHEV pickup, officially out now
Workhorse Group has - after a long wait - finally revealed the "preliminary specifications" for their W-15 Electric Pickup, which is a model that has been designed and optimized for fleet usage. According to the official details, there's a great 80-mile all-electric range, an overall 75 MPGe and 460 horsepower.
Read more at INAUTONEWS.
