Woman with autism an ace on the tenni...

Woman with autism an ace on the tennis court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Brittany Tagliareni faces a lot of daily challenges. But put a racquet in her hand and she dominates on the tennis court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr NLDM 21,025
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Fri Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific Thu AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
News Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca... May 11 concerned res 1
News Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09) May 11 Marvvin 30
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC