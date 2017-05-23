Will Long Beacha s runaway tortoise b...

Will Long Beacha s runaway tortoise be headed home soon?

A large tortoise that has spent the past several days living outside Long Beach's animal shelter may soon return to its old home - or get a new one. The reptile, which weighs some 50 pounds, has been living in Long Beach Animal Care Services's plant yard since being turned in to authorities on the morning of May 19, department manager Ted Stevens said.

