Where to see spitting fish and deadly frogs in Long Beach

Frogs and their amphibian relatives are the focus of “Frogs: Dazzling and Disappearing,” which opens at the Aquarium of the Pacific May 26. Photo courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific. Colorful, cute and sometimes deadly frogs are part of a trio of new exhibits opening at the Aquarium of the Pacific May 26. More than a dozen species of frogs and their amphibian relatives will be the focus of “Frogs: Dazzling and Disappearing,” which will take visitors to rain forests and dry deserts to explore the world of these amphibians.

