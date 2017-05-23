Where to see spitting fish and deadly frogs in Long Beach
Frogs and their amphibian relatives are the focus of “Frogs: Dazzling and Disappearing,” which opens at the Aquarium of the Pacific May 26. Photo courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific. Colorful, cute and sometimes deadly frogs are part of a trio of new exhibits opening at the Aquarium of the Pacific May 26. More than a dozen species of frogs and their amphibian relatives will be the focus of “Frogs: Dazzling and Disappearing,” which will take visitors to rain forests and dry deserts to explore the world of these amphibians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|16 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
|playa 13
|May 18
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC