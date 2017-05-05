Ween and Sleater-Kinney to headline M...

Ween and Sleater-Kinney to headline Music Tastes Good in Long Beach

Alternative rock band Ween will headline day one of the two-day Music Tastes Good music, food and art festival in Long Beach on Saturday, Sept. 30. Rock band Sleater-Kinney will headline day two of the two-day Music Tastes Good music, food and art festival in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 1. Alternative rock band Ween will headline day one of the two-day Music Tastes Good music, food and art festival in Long Beach on Saturday, Sept.

