VIDEO: Great white shark lurking off SoCal coast
As a Vista woman recovers from a vicious shark attack at San Onofre State Beach two weekends ago, multiple sightings of sharks off Southern California shorelines have prompted some municipalities to issue advisories to try to keep the public away from a potentially deadly encounter. An advisory was in effect last weekend in Long Beach after sharks were spotted just 10 feet from shore, according to ABC 7 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC