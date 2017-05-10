US import prices increase for fifth s...

US import prices increase for fifth straight month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost Hanjin Shipping Co shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach, California U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost The Labor Department said on Wednesday that import prices jumped 0.5 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 7 Stuart Perry 3,632
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12) May 3 Vnwk 70
Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk May 3 Juanitto 1
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC