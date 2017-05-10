US import prices increase for fifth straight month

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost Hanjin Shipping Co shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach, California U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost The Labor Department said on Wednesday that import prices jumped 0.5 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.