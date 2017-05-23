Two Long Beach men jailed following c...

Two Long Beach men jailed following chase through Victorville, one suspect at large

Read more: Press-Telegram

VICTORVILLE >> Two Long Beach men are behind bars and another is still at large after leading deputies in a chase during a burglary investigation early Tuesday morning. Shortly before 4 a.m. deputies learned the Los Angeles County Sheriff's burglary/robbery task force was in the High Desert area working on a case.

