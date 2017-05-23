Two Long Beach men jailed following chase through Victorville, one suspect at large
VICTORVILLE >> Two Long Beach men are behind bars and another is still at large after leading deputies in a chase during a burglary investigation early Tuesday morning. Shortly before 4 a.m. deputies learned the Los Angeles County Sheriff's burglary/robbery task force was in the High Desert area working on a case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|15 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
|playa 13
|May 18
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC