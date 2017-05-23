Tupac, crew allegedly pulled guns on group of kids before death
A few hours before Tupac Shakur was fatally shot, the iconic rapper and his crew allegedly got into an altercation with a group of teens at an In-N-Out restaurant in California. According to Bleacher Report , players and coaches on Long Beach Polytechnic High School's football team made a pit stop on September 7, 1996 at the fast-food eatery in Barstow on their way home back to Long Beach following an upsetting defeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|10 min
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|parand
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
|playa 13
|May 18
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC