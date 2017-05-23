Tupac, crew allegedly pulled guns on ...

Tupac, crew allegedly pulled guns on group of kids before death

Read more: New York Daily News

A few hours before Tupac Shakur was fatally shot, the iconic rapper and his crew allegedly got into an altercation with a group of teens at an In-N-Out restaurant in California. According to Bleacher Report , players and coaches on Long Beach Polytechnic High School's football team made a pit stop on September 7, 1996 at the fast-food eatery in Barstow on their way home back to Long Beach following an upsetting defeat.

Long Beach, CA

