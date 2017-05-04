Trump bashing begins in California's ...

Trump bashing begins in California's race for state insurance commissioner

President Donald Trump may not be running for California insurance commissioner but that doesn't mean he won't be a political target in the campaign. State Sen. Ricardo Lara devoted his first online ad in the 2018 race to depicting Trump as anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-health care and a climate-change denier.

