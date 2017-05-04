Trump bashing begins in California's race for state insurance commissioner
President Donald Trump may not be running for California insurance commissioner but that doesn't mean he won't be a political target in the campaign. State Sen. Ricardo Lara devoted his first online ad in the 2018 race to depicting Trump as anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-health care and a climate-change denier.
