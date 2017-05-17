The Heart of Cambodian Culture in America Beats Through Long Beach
It didn't take long after Cambodians first started coming to Long Beach as refugees 40 years ago that the first Khmer restaurants appeared. After the brutal Khmer Rouge regime killed millions of their own people and decimated a vibrant culture in the name of communism, those who fled did their best to rebuild the only way they knew how - through food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
|Car wreck
|Apr 29
|Shannon
|12
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC