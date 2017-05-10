The blue-collar dream: Results of the...

The blue-collar dream: Results of the dockworker lottery draw near

Tens of thousands of hopefuls signed up for a shot at a blue-collar dream - at shot at one of nation's best-paid old-fashioned laborer jobs. Later this month, the union representing Los Angeles and Long Beach dockworkers, along with employer Pacific Maritime Association, will announce the names of 2,300 winners randomly drawn from a pool of about 80,000 applicants.

