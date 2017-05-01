Suspected gang shooting wounds man near Long Beach park
A man was wounded Saturday, April 29, 2017, in a possibly gang-related shooting near Cesar E. Chavez Park in Long Beach. A possibly gang-related shooting near Cesar Chavez Park in Long Beach left one man wounded Saturday night, according to authorities.
