StokerCon 2017: A Genre Writer's Paradise Aboard the Haunted Queen Mary
You might think that a four-day Horror Writers Association Convention , especially aboard the legendary Queen Mary would be a weekend of spooky stares, chilly gazes and furtive glances. After all, among us were writers who thrill their fans with slashers, werewolves, vampires, various other monsters , and some demons that only exist in the mind in their stories, novels, and films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|17 hr
|Tom Johnson
|3,628
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|Mon
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Apr 30
|Acab
|2
|Car wreck
|Apr 29
|Shannon
|12
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Apr 29
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Fahey Riot
|52
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC