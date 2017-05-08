Should L.A. Be Wary of a Sharky Summer?

Should L.A. Be Wary of a Sharky Summer?

Read more: LA Weekly

For weeks there have been shark sightings off the coast of Long Beach, inspiring local lifeguards to issue an advisory that warns beach-goers along the city's peninsula to be on the lookout. The warning follows the closure earlier this year of Bolsa Chica State Beach and Sunset Beach after sightings of great whites off the Orange County coast.

