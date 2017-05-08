Should L.A. Be Wary of a Sharky Summer?
For weeks there have been shark sightings off the coast of Long Beach, inspiring local lifeguards to issue an advisory that warns beach-goers along the city's peninsula to be on the lookout. The warning follows the closure earlier this year of Bolsa Chica State Beach and Sunset Beach after sightings of great whites off the Orange County coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 7
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC