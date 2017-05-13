Shark advisory remains in effect in waters off Long Beach
The Long Beach Fire Department has posted signs along the coast warning beach-goers of shark sightings. A shark advisory remained in effect in Long Beach on Saturday because of continued sightings of juvenile great white sharks along the coast.
