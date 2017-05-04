Scholarship winner Yasmeen Azam learned to give at early age : Rich Archbold

Yaseem Azam, a junior at Cal State Long Beach, received a $15,000 scholarship from the Rotary Club Foundation at a special event at the home of CSULB President Jane Closely Conoley. Yasmeen Azam was in the family car on the way to a vacation in Arizona when she saw a homeless man with no shoes on the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.