Savory seafood in a super-casual setting at Roe Xpress in Long Beach

Suggested dishes: Mighty Seafood Platter, $28; Fisherman's Plate, $16; Poke Bowl, $14; Horny Corner Fish & Chips, $12; Seafood Banh Mi, $15 I showed up at the excellent Roe Seafood Restaurant on a Sunday for a fine lunch of scallop ceviche, perhaps a yellowtail poke tostada, and some of the fine smoky seafood chowder, a veritable bouillabaisse of clams, mussels, shrimp and smoked fish. But, to my consternation, the brunch menu is served on Sundays.

