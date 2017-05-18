San Pedro youngster, in sudden life-o...

San Pedro youngster, in sudden life-or-death battle, awaits a new heart

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

The last family photo -- taken at Easter -- before Leah, front row, second from right, was diagnosed with a rare heart condition that requires her to have a heart transplant. Left to right are: Jazmine Lopez, Anthony Lopez, Ava Lopez, Lucero Mendez , Aden Lopez, Leah Mendez, Cesar Mendez and Carmine Mendez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 11 hr Mark Suckinburger 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Fri Sos 688
playa 13 Thu Ladron 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 12 Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC