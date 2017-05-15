Pursuit suspect shot by police on live TV following chase in South L.A.
The man, along with a woman, had abandoned a white van after leading South Gate police on a chase on the 710 and 91 freeways and nearby surface streets, at times driving into oncoming traffic. The chase and its violent aftermath were observed by a KTLA news helicopter and broadcast live .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
|Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca...
|May 11
|concerned res
|1
|Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Marvvin
|30
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC