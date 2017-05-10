Police grab Long Beach burglary suspect off apartment roof
Long Beach police have been trying to convince a man they are calling a burglary suspect to come down from the roof of an apartment building at Fourth Street and Walnut Avenue since the early hours of Friday, May 12, 2017. Fourth Street has been shut down between Walnut and Cherry avenues while negotiations continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|Thu
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca...
|Thu
|concerned res
|1
|Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Marvvin
|30
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC