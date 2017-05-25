Police arrest suspected shooter in North Long Beach motel killing
Police say they have arrested a suspect who previously eluded SWAT teams that swept through a North Long Beach residential neighborhood in the hours after a deadly shooting at a nearby motel last month. Authorities took 29-year-old Compton resident Terry Moore into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Lanette Washington , Long Beach police said in a statement.
