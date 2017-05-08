Police Academy, Lesson One: Ia ll stick with this job, thank you
Community organizer Justin Rudd holding a gun used to shoot rubber bullets at the Community Police Academy The Long Beach Police Department, thanks to grant funding, has been hosting day-long events for the public to learn about the laws that govern policing, and experience some of the stress involved, like conducting a seemingly routine traffic stop, barging in on a couple in the midst of a violent domestic dispute, and navigating the awkward bulk of a baton, taser and gun attached to a giant belt . During Saturday's Community Police Academy, 18 of us gathered at the department's training grounds near Long Beach Towne Center, the same facility where classes of police recruits spend months before assuming duty.
