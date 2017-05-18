Pedestrian killed on Long Beach sidew...

Pedestrian killed on Long Beach sidewalk is identified

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A man on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday, May 17, 2017, near East Seventh Street and Channel Drive in Long Beach. A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk in Long Beach, police said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
playa 13 6 hr Ladron 1
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) 6 hr Ladron 687
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Toms river nj 21,031
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 12 Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC