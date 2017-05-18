Pedestrian killed on Long Beach sidewalk is identified
A man on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday, May 17, 2017, near East Seventh Street and Channel Drive in Long Beach. A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk in Long Beach, police said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|playa 13
|6 hr
|Ladron
|1
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Ladron
|687
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC